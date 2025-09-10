North Africa: Egypt Invites Investors to Apply for 11th Industrial Land Offering Ahead of Sept. 11 Deadline

Ministry of Industry has invited industrial investors to apply for the 11th round of industrial land allocations through the Made in Egypt Digital Platform (madein.eg), with the application window closing on Thursday, September 11.

The offering includes 1,386 fully serviced plots across 23 governorates, covering a total area of 6.8 million square metres. Plot sizes range from 240 square metres to 500,000 square metres, suitable for small, medium, and large industrial projects in sectors including food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, engineering, medical supplies, building materials, and textiles.

The industrial plots are spread across 23 governorates, including 20 plots in New October City (Giza), 18 in New Suez City (Suez), 115 in New Fayoum City and Kom Oshim (Fayoum), 6 in New Borg El Arab City (Alexandria), and 33 in Sadat City (Menoufia). Beheira will host 190 plots in Housh Eissa and Wadi El Natrun, while New Alamein (Marsa Matrouh) has 9 plots, and Qantara Sharq (Ismailia) has 108 plots. Other allocations include 54 plots in Bir Al-Abd (North Sinai), 67 in New Dashloot and Asyut (Asyut), 290 in New Akhmeem, New Sohag, Al-Ahaywa East, Al-Kawthar, West Gerga, and West Tahta (Sohag), 288 in New Nagaa Hamadi and Qift (Qena), and 124 in New Al-Baghdadi and New Tiba (Luxor). In Upper Egypt, 45 plots are available in New Toshka, Al-Alaki, and Kom Ombo (Aswan), while smaller allocations include 4 plots in El-Mahalla El-Kubra (Gharbia), 3 in Motobus (Kafr El-Sheikh), 3 in South Raswa extension (Port Said), 3 in New Matahara (Minya), 2 in New Dakhla (New Valley), and single plots in 10th of Ramadan City (Sharqia), New Beni Suef (Beni Suef), Gamasa (Dakahlia), and Obour (Qalyubia).

The ministry said the allocations would be conducted according to objective and transparent criteria, with electronic lotteries applied if multiple applications compete for the same plot. Exceptional facilitation measures have been introduced for both local and foreign investors, including reduced application fees, lower reservation deposits, and simplified feasibility study requirements.

Land plots are offered under ownership or usufruct arrangements, with annual usufruct fees set at 5 per cent of the ownership price. Priority will be given to investors who previously applied but were unsuccessful, providing additional flexibility.

The ministry emphasised that the quarterly offerings aim to expand industrial investment opportunities nationwide, support local manufacturing, and promote sustainable economic growth.

Applications and supporting documents must be submitted entirely online through the platform, including project details, banking information, and technical documentation. Results are expected to be announced within two weeks after the closing date.