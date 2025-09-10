North Africa: Egypt Sends Letter to UN Security Council On Latest Developments in Eastern Nile Basin

Egypt, represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates Badr Abdelatty, sent a letter Tuesday to the President of the United Nations Security Council regarding recent developments on the Blue Nile and Ethiopia's organization of an event announcing the completion and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which Egypt deems a violation of international law.

The foreign minister stressed that despite all futile attempts to grant the Ethiopian dam a false cover of acceptance and legitimacy, GERD project remains a unilateral measure in violation of international law and norms, with no legal consequences that could alter the governing legal framework of the Eastern Nile Basin.

He added that Ethiopia's recent actions represent yet another breach added to its long record of violations of international law, including the Presidential Statement of the UN Security Council dated September 15, 2021.

He reaffirmed Egypt's consistent position rejecting all unilateral Ethiopian actions on the Nile and refusing to recognize or accept their repercussions on the existential interests of the downstream states; i.e. Egypt and Sudan.

In its letter to the UN Security Council, Cairo stressed that any misconception that Egypt might turn a blind eye to its existential interests in the Nile is a mere illusion.

Egypt remains committed to upholding international law on the Nile and will not allow Ethiopian attempts to unilaterally dominate the management of water resources, the letter said.

"Egypt reserves its right to take all measures guaranteed under international law and the UN Charter to defend the existential interests of its people."

The letter further emphasized that since the unilateral start of the Ethiopian dam project, and over the past years, Cairo has exercised maximum restraint and opted for diplomacy and recourse to international organizations, including the United Nations--not out of an inability to defend its vital interests, but out of a firm conviction in the importance of promoting cooperation and achieving shared benefits among Nile Basin states in accordance with international law, in a manner that supports development needs while safeguarding the concerns of downstream nations.

"In contrast, Addis Ababa has adopted intransigent positions, sought to stall negotiations, and attempted to impose a fait accompli--driven by political agendas rather than genuine development needs--using the dam to rally domestic support against an imagined enemy under false claims of sovereignty over the Nile, which is in fact a shared natural resource belonging to all riparian states."