Mauritius: Food Production - Evaluation of New High-Yield Potato Variety

A new high-yield potato variety dubbed 'Everest', was evaluated yesterday during a field visit held at Robinson, Curepipe. The visit was jointly organised by the Agro-Industry, Food Security Division of the Ministry of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, and the Planteurs des Îles Association.

The Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Arvin Boolell; the Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Govindranath Gunness; and the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection, Mr John Michaël Tzoun Sao Yeung Sik Yuen, and other personalities were present.

Mauritius currently produces about 60% of its potato consumption. The Everest variety has shown a higher yield potential compared to the Spunta variety, making it a promising alternative for large-scale cultivation.

Following the visit, Dr. Boolell emphasised the importance of collective efforts from the community of planters and agricultural stakeholders to strengthen the agricultural sector, enhance self-sufficiency, and optimise land use. He dwelt on the necessity for more research, creativity and technological use in the face of climatic changes.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Minister Boolell further acknowledged challenges such as labour shortages in the sector. On that score he urged planters to align with the goal of "producing what we eat and eating what we produce."

Reaffirming Government's support, Minister Sik Yuen underlined the importance of increasing local food production to stabilise and reduce the prices of fresh produce. He noted a decrease in the prices of both fresh and frozen vegetables, while reaffirming his commitment to providing the necessary incentives for planters to scale up local cultivation.

The President of the Planteurs des Îles Association, Mr Krit Beeharry, spoke on expanding the production of potatoes and onions in other regions of the country. The target is to increase local potato production to 90 or 95 %, he said while encouraging planters to invest in other varieties of potatoes. Outlining several ongoing challenges faced by planters, Mr Beeharry called for stronger collaboration between Government and the planting community.