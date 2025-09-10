Mauritius: Islands Project Workshop Promotes Sustainable Chemical Management

A four-day capacity building workshop on Environmental and Social Safeguards and Mainstream Gender under the "Implementing Sustainable Low and Non-Chemical Development (ISLANDS)" Project, kickstarted this morning, at the Ravenala Attitude Hotel in Balaclava.

An initiative of the Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the workshop brings together some 40 participants from Ministries, Parastatal Bodies, Non- Governmental Organisations, the UNDP and the private sector. The aim is to sensitise and build national capacity and ensure that all key stakeholders are well-equipped to monitor, report, mainstream safeguards and gender throughout project activities.

The Junior Minister at the Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mrs Joanna Marie Bérenger; the UNDP Resident Representative for Mauritius and Seychelles, Ms Amanda Serumaga; and other personalities were present at the opening ceremony.

In her address Mrs Bérenger said that the initiative is being implemented with the support of UNDP and financed by the Global Environmental Facility to the tune of USD 4.5 million. She pointed out that the project tackles key challenges faced by Small Island Developing States in the sustainable and socially inclusive management of hazardous chemicals, focusing on Persistent Organic Pollutants, mercury, and other harmful substances. She pointed out that the project aligns with Mauritius's commitments under international conventions, including the Basel, Stockholm and Minamata Conventions.

The Junior Minister further emphasised the importance of implementing the Environmental and Social Management Framework and Plan. She noted that over 40 stakeholders were consulted to ensure inclusivity and transparency, and underlined that gender equality is central, as men and women face different but equally serious risks from chemical exposures. Participants were urged to actively learn from experts, improve national skills and systems and help Mauritius emerge as a regional example in safe and sustainable hazardous waste management.

Ms Serumaga for her part underlined that the initiative demonstrates the power of collaboration between national institutions, development partners and communities to address pressing environmental and social challenges. According to her, mainstreaming gender equality is not optional but essential, ensuring that both women and men are equally protected and empowered in building a safer and more sustainable future.