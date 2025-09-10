Sudan: Finance Minister Affirms Health Sector Priority, Who Supports Its Reconstruction

Minister of Finance, Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim, affirmed the government's commitment to prioritizing health sector spending, with a focus on preventive care, highlighting coordination with the Ministry of Health to meet financial needs on time.

The Minister praised the World Health Organization's (WHO) contributions to Sudan during challenging times and expressed hope for integrated efforts with the government to rebuild health sector capacities and rehabilitate what the war had vandalized for the benefit of citizens.

The Undersecretary of Economic Planning, Mohamed Bashar, stated that the health sector received the largest government expenditure to enhance its capabilities and provide reasonable services.

The Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Khalil, confirmed that the Ministry of Finance covers the costs of health insurance, medicines, and citizen support.

WHO Sudan Office Director, Dr. Shibl, said the visit aims to develop a strategy for rebuilding the health system, including human resources, facilities, and insurance, emphasizing universal health coverage and health security as fundamental to sector reconstruction.