Sudan: Dr. Nawara - Forums Are Platform for Idea Exchange and Partnership Enhancement

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed Tahir affirmed the strategic importance of Kasala State, highlighting its distinguished geographic location and promising economic potentials, positioning it among the leading states in investment and boosting the national economy.

Dr. Nawara stated, during her speech at the opening session of the Third Investment Forum, that the success of any investment experience requires a stable and secure environment, a unified army, and cohesive leadership. She emphasized that such forums provide a platform for the exchange of ideas and strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors, contributing to the implementation of strategic projects in agriculture, industry, and tourism.

Meanwhile, Kasala State Wali, Major General (Retd) Al-Sadig Mohamed Al-Azrag, welcomed the state's guests, confirming that his administration has established a flexible and comprehensive investment strategy that goes beyond the traditional concept of investment. It aims to achieve sustainable development, enhance the efficiency of the national and human capital, and benefit from international experiences by employing technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence to develop the investment sector and enhance the state's competitiveness.

The Wali of Kassala State pointed out that the state government has worked to create an investment-friendly environment by implementing a series of infrastructure projects, paving the way for new projects that generate job opportunities and help reduce unemployment. He acknowledged the challenges facing investment, emphasizing that his administration is working diligently to remove all impediments through exemption packages, fee reductions, and adopting a single-window system to facilitate procedures and attract investors.

He concluded his speech by affirming that Kasala is advancing to become one of Sudan's top investment destinations, strengthening its role in driving economic development and prosperity.