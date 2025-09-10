Sudan: Minister of Culture and Information - Government Determined to Liberate Citizens in Darfur From Rebel Militia

9 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir affirmed the government's determination to free citizens in Darfur from the grip of the rebel militia, stressing that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) are capable of completing the liberation of the remaining areas after reclaiming Khartoum, Al-Gezira, Sennar, and others over the past two years.

In an interview with BBC Arabic, he noted that Sudan is working to address the consequences of war while simultaneously building the state, pointing out that the militia has been confined to limited areas after losing vast territories. He stressed that the government continues to make sacrifices to restore normal life, highlighting significant progress in the liberation campaign and preparations for an inclusive Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue.

Al-Eisir underlined that parallel civilian efforts are underway to provide services to citizens, led by the SAF National Cooperative Institution alongside numerous Sudanese volunteer groups. He criticized the international community's stance, stating that the war is not between two parties but rather a destructive militia against the Sudanese people.

The minister emphasized that strengthening the Armed Forces and integrating all auxiliary forces into the national military institution is the solution to the militia phenomenon, noting that the Sudanese people fully support this vision. He dismissed claims of political domination, describing allegations of Islamist control over the state and the army as false, while reaffirming that the government calls on the rebels to lay down arms and engage in a peaceful process under a roadmap already presented to the United Nations.

