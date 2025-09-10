Sudan: Health Minister Hails Safat Company's Participation in Disease Vector Control Campaign in Khartoum State

- Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim chaired a meeting with the Defense Industries System, attended by several ministry leaderships and the accompanying delegation from the organization, represented by Giad Group and Rad Med Business Development Company.

The meeting reviewed medical support and equipment needed to combat disease vectors and rehabilitate hospitals in terms of medical devices, equipment, and furniture damaged by the rebellion of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

The Minister welcomed the role and continuous efforts of the organization, praising Safat Company's participation in the recent campaign, which included aerial spraying to fight disease vectors in Khartoum State.

The parties agreed on joint cooperation with Giad Group in several activities, with the formation of a committee and a working team to coordinate efforts among the participating parties.

Meanwhile, Giad Group's Assistant CEO, Al-Khair Al-Tahir Mohamed, presented an overview of the group and its branches, confirming the group's readiness to provide all facilities and support to the Ministry of Health in disease control efforts and improving the health environment. He also highlighted the group's support through vehicles for emergency operations in the states, environmental sanitation campaigns, and provision of oxygen stations to enhance emergency and primary healthcare capacities across all states.