Liberia: Nimba Chiefs to Mediate Conflicts Between VP Koung, Senator Kogar

The Traditional Chiefs of Elders in Nimba County have stepped in to mediate the growing political tension between Vice President Jeremiah Koung and Senator Samuel G. Kogar, a move that has sparked mixed reactions among residents across the county.

Chief Moses Vah, speaking via mobile phone, confirmed that efforts to settle the dispute have begun and assured the public that "everything is going to be okay," though he did not provide further details.

The Daily Observer has learned that approximately 21 members of the Traditional Council of Chiefs, Nimba Chapter, were dispatched to Monrovia to meet with both leaders and explore ways to reduce the tensions.

The conflict reportedly stems from political disagreements over the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) party following the death of its founder, Senator Prince Yormi Johnson. Senator Kogar recently accused Vice President Koung of sidelining him in key party decisions, particularly during the selection of a candidate for the recently concluded Nimba District 5 Representative by-election.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to sources, Kogar expressed dissatisfaction that VP Koung left him in the USA and selected Kortor Kwagrue as the MDR candidate, a move he said showed a lack of respect. VP Koung, who served as the political leader of the party before Senator Johnson's death, had vigorously campaigned for Kogar during the by-election, ultimately contributing to his victory.

The two men have reportedly been at odds since Koung won a special senatorial election prior to becoming Vice President in 2023. Although they joined forces during the aftermath of Senator Johnson's passing--given that Kogar is Johnson's cousin--differences over party decisions have persisted, raising concern among Nimba citizens who expect them to collaborate closely.

Chief Vah emphasized that the chiefs' mission is purely reconciliatory. "There is no case there to be judged. We are in Monrovia to find an amicable solution and seek peaceful coexistence," he said.

The mediation effort also included Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono, who was recently criticized by Senator Kogar over alleged mismanagement of the County Social Development Fund. However, Chief Vah clarified that the superintendent was not directly involved in the dispute addressed by the chiefs.

Superintendent Gono has been widely praised for his contributions to county development, particularly in Sanniquellie, where several government buildings have been renovated. Nevertheless, concerns remain regarding transparency and his authoritative approach in addressing the County Council.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The intervention by Nimba's Traditional Chiefs is seen as a significant step toward fostering political harmony and ensuring that party leaders work collaboratively for the county's progress.