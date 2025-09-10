Egypt: Prime Minister Presides Over Supreme Energy Council Meeting

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, a meeting of the Supreme Energy Council at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

Attending the meeting were Lieutenant General Engineer Kamel al-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development, Minister of Industry and Transport; Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning and Economic Development and International Cooperation; Engineer Mohamed Salah El-Din, Minister of State for Military Production; Engineer Mahmoud Asmat, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy; Dr. Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development and Acting Minister of Environment; Mr. Ahmed Kouchok, Minister of Finance; Engineer Sherif El-Shorbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities; Engineer Mohamed Shemy, Minister of Public Business Sector; Mr. Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairman of the General Authority for the Economic Zone of the Suez Canal; Major General Dr. Ashraf Diaa El-Din, Director of the Military Technical College; Engineer Mohamed Saleh El-Basyouni, Head of the Irrigation Authority; Engineer Mohamed El-Joski, Assistant Minister of Investment for Planning, Development and Digital Transformation; as well as officials from the relevant ministries and authorities.

Spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office, Counselor Mohamed Al-Homsani, indicated that the meeting discussed ways to provide the necessary energy from various sources to achieve further state objectives across many production and development sectors, in line with its vision for sustainable development and to attract more local and foreign investments.

The meeting highlighted the state's efforts in cooperation with various global companies and private sector institutions to implement more energy projects, particularly those related to renewable energy. This supports the state's plans for economic and social development, its efforts to diversify the energy mix, and meet the increasing demand for electricity, in accordance with general policies aimed at supporting various sectors in general, and the industrial and agricultural sectors in particular, which contributes to the transfer and localisation of many modern industries.

The official spokesperson also clarified that the meeting reviewed the implemented plans and ongoing projects in cooperation with the Egyptian private sector and global companies, aimed at enhancing the quality of electricity production and distribution networks and reducing loss rates, thus achieving the state's objectives regarding maximising the benefits from the energy produced from its various sources.