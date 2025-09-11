South Africa: MPs Debate South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel

The country had a legal and moral obligation to act, says international relations director-general

Parliamentarians debated South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. During a joint meeting of the International Relations and Justice Portfolio committees on Wednesday, some MPs criticised the government's decision to accuse Israel of genocide.

ACDP MP Steve Swart, who earlier this year visited Israel on a "fact-finding mission" sponsored by South African Friends of Israel, said he was saddened by the loss of civilians in both Israel and Gaza, but "there is too little focus on Hamas and its role", he said.

"This is the largest calculated mass murder of Jews in a single day since the Holocaust. We have to consider that as we contexualise what is happening today. As we are speaking now, there is no finding of genocide against Israel," he said.

DA MP Ryan Smith said the South African government was "inconsistent when it comes to international relations".

He also raised concern over the R95-million cost of the court case.

Other parties, however, support the court case.

Al Jama-ah MP Imraan Ismail-Moosa praised the government for taking Israel to the ICJ but said stronger action was needed, including closing the Israeli embassy and ending all trade with Israel.

MK MP Wesley Douglas accused Israel of systematic attacks on civilians. "This is about the soul of humanity itself. If we fail to act now, we tell the world some lives matter less," he said.

Responding to MPs, DIRCO Director-General Zane Dangor said South Africa had a legal and moral obligation to act. He said the costs were being shared between DIRCO, the Department of Justice, and the Presidency.

"There is a general recognition that this is a defining moment in international law," he said.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola said Israel's response to the 7 October attack was "at the very least disproportionate". He said the country has condemned the Hamas attacks on civilians.

On 26 January 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) found a plausible case for genocide and ordered several provisional measures. South Africa again approached the court due to Israel's non-compliance, and the court ordered further provisional measures in March and May last year.

Israel has until 12 January 2026 to file its counter-memorial. It is unlikely that there will be a full judgment for a number of years.

At least 13 other countries have filed papers in support of South Africa's case.