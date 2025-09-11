Kenya: Kisii County Assembly Official Charged for Forging Documents to Secure Employment

Kisii — Administrative Officer at the Kisii County Assembly, has denied allegations of using forged documents to secure employment.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) the accused altered his birth certificate, changing his year of birth from 1967 to 1973, and used the falsified certificate to procure a National Identity Card reflecting the amended details.

"He is also accused of forging a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Personal Identification Number, a National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) card, and a National Social Security Fund (NSSF) card to match the falsified identity, which he subsequently submitted to the Kisii County Assembly as part of his employment records," the EACC said in a statement.

The Kisii Anti-Corruption Court released the suspect on a bond of Kes150,000 with one surety of a similar amount, or alternatively, a cash bail of Sh70,000.

He will now face one count of deceiving principal contrary to Section 41(2) as read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

He also faces an additional five counts of forgery contrary to Section 345 as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code, and five counts of uttering a false document contrary to Section 353 of the Penal Code.

The case has been set for a pre-trial conference on 25 September 2025.