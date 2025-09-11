Kenya: Kisii County Assembly Official Charged for Forging Documents to Secure Employment

10 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — Administrative Officer at the Kisii County Assembly, has denied allegations of using forged documents to secure employment.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) the accused altered his birth certificate, changing his year of birth from 1967 to 1973, and used the falsified certificate to procure a National Identity Card reflecting the amended details.

"He is also accused of forging a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Personal Identification Number, a National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) card, and a National Social Security Fund (NSSF) card to match the falsified identity, which he subsequently submitted to the Kisii County Assembly as part of his employment records," the EACC said in a statement.

The Kisii Anti-Corruption Court released the suspect on a bond of Kes150,000 with one surety of a similar amount, or alternatively, a cash bail of Sh70,000.

He will now face one count of deceiving principal contrary to Section 41(2) as read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

He also faces an additional five counts of forgery contrary to Section 345 as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code, and five counts of uttering a false document contrary to Section 353 of the Penal Code.

The case has been set for a pre-trial conference on 25 September 2025.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.