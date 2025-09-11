Ghana: Black Star Experience Can Boost Tourism - President Mahama

10 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Dramani Mahama says Ghana can use the Black Star Experience as a tool to promote tourism and showcase the country's rich culture to the world.

The President explained that football attracts global attention, and Ghana's national team provides an opportunity to market the country to international visitors.

He noted that major tournaments and football-related activities can be linked to cultural events, heritage sites, and local businesses to drive tourism growth.

President Mahama stressed that government is committed to improving infrastructure, such as roads and hospitality facilities, to ensure tourists enjoy a quality experience when visiting Ghana.

