Ghana: Gbiniyiri Land Dispute - We Are Working to Bring Back Displaced Residents - President Mahama

10 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Dramani Mahama has assured that government is working to resettle residents displaced by the recent Gbiniyiri land clashes in the Savannah Region.

He gave the assurance during a media encounter at the Flagstaff House, where he said efforts were underway to restore peace and create conditions for affected families to safely return home.

The Gbiniyiri violence, which broke out around August 24, 2025, stemmed from a land dispute between the local chief and a private developer.

The clashes quickly spread to nearly a dozen surrounding communities, leading to the deaths of at least 31 people and forcing close to 48,000 residents to flee.

More than 13,000 of them crossed into Côte d'Ivoire, while thousands of others found refuge in different parts of Ghana, including Bono Region, where communities like Tain and Wenchi hosted displaced families.

President Mahama emphasized that government is committed to addressing the root causes of the conflict, ensuring security in affected areas, and supporting displaced persons until they are safely reintegrated into their communities.

By: Jacob Aggrey

