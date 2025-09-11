Kenya: Gachagua's DCP Quits Mbeere North Race but Remains in Malava Contest

Nairobi — The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) has withdrawn from the Mbeere North parliamentary by-election and endorsed the Democratic Party's candidate in the November 27 polls.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the decision was guided by the need to build cordial relations with like-minded partners within the United Opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The announcement comes days after DCP's Mbeere North candidate defected to Moses Kuria's Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party.

The Mbeere North seat fell vacant after Geoffrey Ruku resigned following his appointment in March to head the Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development.

DCP also announced its support for the Wiper Party candidate in Muguuni Ward, Machakos County, and the DAP-K candidate in Kapchai/Chwele Ward, Bungoma County.

However, the party said it would stay in the Malava parliamentary race, where it will face off with DAP-K, which is fielding former Kenya National Union of Nurses chairperson Seth Panyako as its candidate.

The DCP vs DAP-K contest in Malava has intensified, prompting DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleo Malala to urge Eugene Wamalwa and Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya to withdraw their support for Panyako's candidature. Malala has been campaigning for DCP's candidate Edgar Busiega.

The ruling party UDA is expected to front Rhyan Injendi. The Malava seat fell vacant following the death of Malulu Injendi.