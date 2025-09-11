Kenya: Gachagua's DCP Quits Mbeere North Race but Remains in Malava Contest

10 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) has withdrawn from the Mbeere North parliamentary by-election and endorsed the Democratic Party's candidate in the November 27 polls.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the decision was guided by the need to build cordial relations with like-minded partners within the United Opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The announcement comes days after DCP's Mbeere North candidate defected to Moses Kuria's Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party.

The Mbeere North seat fell vacant after Geoffrey Ruku resigned following his appointment in March to head the Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development.

DCP also announced its support for the Wiper Party candidate in Muguuni Ward, Machakos County, and the DAP-K candidate in Kapchai/Chwele Ward, Bungoma County.

However, the party said it would stay in the Malava parliamentary race, where it will face off with DAP-K, which is fielding former Kenya National Union of Nurses chairperson Seth Panyako as its candidate.

The DCP vs DAP-K contest in Malava has intensified, prompting DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleo Malala to urge Eugene Wamalwa and Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya to withdraw their support for Panyako's candidature. Malala has been campaigning for DCP's candidate Edgar Busiega.

The ruling party UDA is expected to front Rhyan Injendi. The Malava seat fell vacant following the death of Malulu Injendi.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.