South Africa: Arson Suspect Admits Lying to Get Shelter in Prison - South African News Briefs - September 11, 2025

Arson Suspect Admits Lying to Get Shelter in Prison

Sthembiso Mdlalose, the man accused of torching the Usindiso building in Johannesburg, has claimed that he lied about starting the fire, saying he did so out of desperation from being homeless, reports EWN. The fire killed 76 people. Mdlalose moved into the hijacked Usindiso building in 2022 after years of homelessness and struggling with a drug addiction. He claims that his life on the streets led him to sell drugs to a Tanzanian drug lord, and that led to an unfulfilling life. He admitted to taking the blame out of desperation, but, after spending more than a year in custody, insists he cannot continue suffering for a crime he says he did not commit.

Man Shot Dead at Nyanga Taxi Rank in Suspected Gang Attack

A 61-year-old man was shot dead at the Nyanga taxi rank on the Cape Flats in what police believe was a gang-related attack, reports SABC News. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said officers on patrol rushed to the scene after hearing gunfire and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead by medical personnel. The suspects fled, and no arrests have been made. A murder case has been opened for further investigation.

Western Cape Premier, Acting Police Minister to Meet on Gang Violence

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia are set to meet to address the province's rampant gang violence, reports EWN. Cachalia, who engaged Cape Town residents from crime-hit areas, has criticised the police's lack of a solid strategy to tackle gangs. He flagged delays in implementing parts of the crime-fighting agreement between national, provincial, and city authorities. Winde has said that he's looking forward to discussing these issues with the acting Police Minister.

