South Africa: Arson Suspect Admits Lying to Get Shelter in Prison - South African News Briefs - September 11, 2025

Hédi Benyounes/Unsplash
11 September 2025
allAfrica.com

 

Arson Suspect Admits Lying to Get Shelter in  Prison

Sthembiso Mdlalose, the man accused of  torching the Usindiso building in Johannesburg, has claimed that he lied about starting the fire, saying he did so out of desperation from being homeless, reports EWN. The fire killed 76 people. Mdlalose moved into the hijacked Usindiso building in 2022 after years of homelessness and struggling with a drug addiction. He claims that his life on the streets led him to sell drugs to a Tanzanian drug lord, and that led to an unfulfilling life. He admitted to taking the blame out of desperation, but, after spending more than a year in custody, insists he cannot continue suffering for a crime he says he did not commit.

Man Shot Dead at Nyanga Taxi Rank in Suspected Gang Attack

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A 61-year-old man was shot dead at the Nyanga taxi rank on the Cape Flats in what police believe was a gang-related attack, reports SABC News. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said officers on patrol rushed to the scene after hearing gunfire and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead by medical personnel. The suspects fled, and no arrests have been made. A murder case has been opened for further investigation.

Western Cape Premier, Acting Police Minister to Meet on Gang Violence

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia are set to meet to address the province's rampant gang violence, reports EWN. Cachalia, who engaged Cape Town residents from crime-hit areas, has criticised the police's lack of a solid strategy to tackle gangs. He flagged delays in implementing parts of the crime-fighting agreement between national, provincial, and city authorities. Winde has said that he's looking forward to discussing these issues with the acting Police Minister.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.