Ghana: Bawumia Decries Unfair Treatment of Pro-NPP Supporters, Urges Unity Ahead of 2028 Elections

10 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party and former Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has lamented what he describes as unfair treatment being meted out to pro-NPP supporters.

Dr. Bawumia mentioned the likes of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Abronye, and even bloggers who faced such harassment and abuse.

He is therefore calling on the rank and file of the party to forge a unified front to win power in the 2028 elections.

He made this appeal during his campaign tour ahead of the presidential primary slated for January 31, 2026.

By: Jacob Aggrey

