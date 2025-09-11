Zimbabwe: Govt Cuts Farm Levies, Permits in Major Business Shake-Up

10 September 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elisahamai A Ziumbwa

The Government has announced sweeping reforms in its agriculture sector scrapping multiple levies and permits in a move aimed at easing the cost of doing business.

Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said the overhaul will remove "excessive and duplicative regulations" that have long hampered growth in farming and food production.

Until now, dairy farmers needed as many as 25 permits from 12 different agencies while feed manufacturers required 23 separate licences.

Beef producers and abattoirs also faced similar regulatory hurdles.

"These bottlenecks have discouraged investment and burdened our farmers with unnecessary costs," Prof. Ncube said

Among the changes is the removal of the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) livestock development levy, the cattle levy and the biosafety permit.

The annual biosafety registration fee has been cut from US$500 to US$100 while the costly US$1,100 National Biotechnology Authority import compliance certificate has been scrapped altogether.

Ncube said the reforms introduced under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" drive, will make agriculture more competitive.

The sector provides a livelihood for around 65% of Zimbabweans.

"This initiative positions Zimbabwe among the few African countries undertaking comprehensive, cross-sector regulatory reforms," he said.

The government says similar measures will be rolled out to tourism, transport and retail as part of its Vision 2030 plan to achieve upper middle-income status.

"All future regulations will undergo a Regulatory Impact Assessment to ensure they support growth, not stifle it," Ncube added.

