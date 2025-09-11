East Africa: Tanzania Cherishes Indian Ocean, Great Lakes for Blue Economy Goal

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA said its Blue Economy success heavily rely on the Indian Ocean and three big lakes as they are the major sources of the marine products urgently needed for a desired goal.

To effectively achieve the desired goal, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Abdallah Mitawi, said his office continues to coordinate and implement the Blue Economy Policy, which aims to stimulate the national economy and improve the livelihoods of Tanzanians.

Mitawi made these remarks during the opening of the 2025 Blue Economy Stakeholders Forum, held in Dar es Salaam over two days under the theme: "Our Ocean, Our Opportunity, Our Responsibility." The forum brings together various stakeholders from the public, private, and international sectors to discuss how to benefit from marine and aquatic resources.

"This forum will provide education on the best ways to utilize marine resources for national development. It will also promote the protection of marine ecosystems, water-based transportation, and enhanced maritime security," he said.

He added that the success of this sector requires both national and international collaboration to ensure that the blue economy becomes a major source of national income.

On his part, Professor Tumaini Gurumo, Principal of the Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute , said the goal of the forum is to discuss the development of the blue economy alongside the economic well-being of citizens.

"We will implement the resolutions from this meeting. As a Maritime College, we will continue conducting research and providing education on marine economics to help drive national development," said Professor Gurumo.

Meanwhile, a representative from the Ministry of Transport, Engineer Shomary Shomary, noted that Tanzania has made significant progress in utilizing its waterways -- including the Indian Ocean and the three major lakes -- to strengthen the blue economy.

"The government has improved ports and critical infrastructure, as well as upgraded the Maritime College to produce skilled professionals in marine-related fields," said Shomary.

"Even the truck traffic congestion seen in Dar es Salaam is a sign of the success of our ports, which now serve several neighboring countries."

This forum positions Tanzania to take a leading role in the global blue economy, as it involves various domestic institutions and engages financial and international sectors committed to enhancing marine-based economic growth for the sustainable development of the nation.