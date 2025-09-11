Sudanese Journalist Detained By Paramilitary Group Since July

New York — In July 2025, soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a Sudanese paramilitary group, detained journalist El-Rashid Mohamed Haroun from the Ardeiba market in El-Geneina, West Darfur, and held him in one of their detention centers without citing a reason for detaining him, according to a local journalist who is following the case and spoke with CPJ on the condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisal.

In August, the RSF transferred Haroun to Dagres Prison, southwest of Nyala in South Darfur, where he remains held without any formal accusations, and barred his family from visiting him, according to the journalist.

"The continued detention of journalist El-Rashid Mohamed Haroun by the paramilitary group RSF highlights the grave risks journalists in Darfur are facing to simply do their work," said CPJ Middle East and North Africa Regional Director Sara Qudah. "The RSF must immediately and unconditionally release Haroun, and end their practice of arbitrarily detaining journalists for their work."

Haroun has worked as a director of local radio station Darfur 90.3, as well as a correspondent for many regional news channels, according to the journalist who spoke with CPJ.

Since the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF broke out in April 2023, CPJ has documented the killing of at least 14 journalists and media workers in Sudan.

CPJ's email to the RSF seeking comment on Haroun's arrest did not receive a response.