South Africa: SANDF Confirms Payment to DR Congo-Deployed Soldiers

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has assured its members, their families, and the public that all operational allowances owed to personnel deployed to the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Republic of the Congo (SAMIDRC) have been paid and deposited directly into their individual bank accounts.

These developments follow reports that soldiers have expressed frustration with senior military leadership over a pay dispute, claiming they are each owed at least R600 000.

According to one aggrieved soldier interviewed by the Sunday Times, he and his colleagues expected to be paid R100 000 per month for their 15-month deployment as part of the SADC force in eastern DRC but instead received only R58 000.

However, the SANDF said its Chief of Human Resources is currently conducting an internal investigation to address and resolve any specific concerns related to the allowances.

"This process is intended to ensure accuracy, transparency, and the prompt resolution of any discrepancies that may be identified.

"The SANDF remains committed to the fair and timely payment of all entitlements to its members and values the continued dedication and service of its personnel," the SANDF said in a statement.

In June this year, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, welcomed the return of 249 South African troops who had been deployed to the eastern DRC as part of the SAMIDRC.

The first group of the SANDF heroes and heroines arrived at the Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria from Tanzania, following South Africa's phased withdrawal from the regional peacekeeping mission.

Earlier this year, 14 troop members lost their lives and others sustained injuries during clashes with the M23 rebel group, as fighting in the Goma region escalated.

The rebel group fought intensely against the Congolese armed forces, resulting in the deaths of soldiers from 23 to 27 January 2025 during M23's advance on Sake and Goma.

The South African soldiers were part of the SAMIDRC, which aims to help restore peace, security, and stability in Africa's second-largest country.

The force said members who still have personal queries regarding their allowances are encouraged to contact the SANDF allowances query hotline on 012 355 6321 during working hours, alternatively 078 098 7651, or send an email to allowance.queries@dod.mil.za for assistance.