South Africa: Limpopo Throws Open Gates to Wildlife Parks As Families Rush in for Free

Families need only South African ID cards to enter reserves like Nylsvley and Blouberg for free this week.

More than 2,000 people joined last year's campaign with even bigger crowds expected at reserves this year.

South Africans now have the chance to enjoy Limpopo's beautiful nature reserves for free.

The Limpopo tourism department is running its Mahala Week campaign from September 8 to 14. The campaign wants to boost local tourism. It also helps people reconnect with Limpopo's natural heritage.

Tourism department spokesperson Zaid Kalla said the idea is to make tourism open to everyone.

"Our goal is to make sure that every South African can experience the beauty of Limpopo's landscape and wildlife. By removing entry fees, we are opening doors for all," said Kalla.

This year, 11 reserves are part of the campaign.

These include the bird-rich Nylsvley Nature Reserve and the cliffs of Blouberg. Visitors can also see the waterfalls of Lekgalameetse and the Big Five wilderness of Makuya. The hiking trails of the Wolkberg Wilderness Area are also free.

Visitors only need to show a South African ID to enter for free. Normal prices still apply for accommodation, guided tours and activities.

Local communities are also expected to benefit. More visitors bring business to lodges, tour operators and local markets.

By the second day, Limpopo's parks were already seeing more visitors. Families were fishing at Rust de Winter. Birdwatchers were enjoying Nylsvley. Hikers were exploring Lekgalameetse.

For many, Mahala Week is not just a holiday. It's a reminder of the natural treasures in their own province.

In 2024, more than 2,000 people took part in the campaign. While the numbers for this year are not yet available, signs show that even more people are visiting the reserves in 2025.