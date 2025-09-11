Tunisia: Prime Minister, Egyptian President Discuss Ways to Further Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Tunis, Sept. 10 — Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri discussed with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Wednesday afternoon at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo ways to strengthen the distinguished relations between the two countries, both at the official and popular levels.

On this occasion, both sides emphasised the importance of continuing to develop joint cooperation across various fields, particularly with the convening of the 18th session of the High Joint Commission in Cairo, which serves as a strategic platform to deepen cooperation and explore new avenues for integration, especially in trade and investment sectors.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, stressing the necessity of intensifying coordination and cooperation between the two countries to address regional challenges and work jointly toward resolving regional crises.

It was also agreed to encourage the private sector in both countries to implement joint development projects in Africa, thereby enhancing the Tunisian and Egyptian presence in their regional environment.

President el-Sisi praised the President of the Republic's tireless efforts in leading reforms, promoting economic growth and achieving fair development in Tunisia.

He tasked the Prime Minister with conveying an invitation to President Kais Saied to attend the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum, scheduled for November 2025.

The Prime Minister, in turn, conveyed President Kais Saied's warm regards and appreciation to President El-Sisi and expressed Tunisia's eagerness to host him on an official visit.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Zaafrani Zenzari arrived this morning at Cairo International Airport on an official visit, tasked by President Kais Saied to chair the 18th session of the Tunisian-Egyptian High Joint Commission on September 10-11, 2025.

She received an official welcome at the airport from her Egyptian counterpart, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, in the presence of the Tunisian Ambassador to Egypt, Mohamed Ben Youssef, and several Egyptian ministers.