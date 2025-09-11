Africa: Global Fund Reports 70 Million Lives Saved - but Warns Progress Is At Risk

New report highlights major progress in the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria - but warns that without renewed commitment and investment, decades of hard-won gains could unravel. The Global Fund's Eighth Replenishment is critical to keep the world on track toward ending these deadly diseases.

GENEVA - The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (the Global Fund) today released its annual Results Report, revealing an extraordinary milestone: 70 million lives saved since the Global Fund's inception in 2002.

In less than a quarter century, the Global Fund partnership - driven by country leadership, affected communities and front-line health workers - has slashed the combined death rate from AIDS, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria by 63% and cut the combined incidence rate by 42%.

"This shows that with the right tools, strong partnerships and sustained investment, we can change the course of global health for the better," said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. "But in today's fast-changing geopolitical environment, there is no room for complacency. The global health community must move faster to reduce fragmentation, eliminate duplication and make it easier for countries to work with us. The Global Fund is committed to bold change - maximizing every dollar, responding to countries' evolving needs, and accelerating the shift to nationally led, nationally financed health systems."

The report demonstrates the high return on investment of the Global Fund partnership, and highlights the continued progress achieved in the fight against the three diseases, with a record number of people on antiretroviral therapy for HIV, a record number of people with TB receiving treatment, and the continued scale-up of malaria prevention efforts.

HIV and AIDS

In 2024, 88% of people living with HIV in Global Fund-supported countries knew their status, 79% were on antiretroviral therapy and 74% had a suppressed viral load; 85% of pregnant women living with HIV were on antiretroviral therapy. These are the highest levels ever recorded for each of these indicators. Use of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV prevention has surged, with 1.4 million people in Global Fund-supported countries receiving PrEP in 2024 - a 325% increase from 2023. At the end of 2024, the Global Fund committed to reaching 2 million people with lenacapavir, a promising injectable for HIV prevention.

Since the Global Fund was founded in 2002, the AIDS-related mortality has been cut by 82% and the HIV incidence rate by 73% in the countries where the Global Fund invests.

But HIV remains a major infectious disease and a significant threat to global health security. In 2024, 630,000 people died of AIDS-related causes, and there were 1.3 million new HIV infections globally - around 3.5 times more than the global target of fewer than 370,000 new infections by 2025.

Tuberculosis

In 2023, treatment coverage for all forms of TB reached 75% in countries where the Global Fund invests - its highest ever level, up from 45% in 2010; 44% of people with drug-resistant TB started treatment. Of those starting TB treatment, 88% were successfully treated and 91% of people living with HIV who had TB were on antiretroviral therapy. In recent years, the Global Fund partnership has scaled up access to innovative tools such as AI-powered detection and portable digital chest X-rays in the countries most affected by TB, enabling more people to be successfully diagnosed, treated and cured.

Since 2002, efforts to provide equitable access to prevention, testing and treatment services, find and treat "missing" people with TB, fight drug-resistant TB and reduce prices for TB commodities have helped drive down the mortality rate by 57% and the incidence rate by 28%.

But TB is still the world's deadliest infectious disease. It killed an estimated 1.3 million people in 2023, and drug-resistant TB remains a major threat to global health security. Fragile health systems, conflict and economic pressures threaten to reverse the gains made over the past two decades.

Malaria

In 2023, in countries where the Global Fund invests, access to an insecticide-treated net reached 61%, with 53% of people at risk using a mosquito net - the highest levels to date. More than 95% of people with signs and symptoms of malaria were tested.

Since 2002, efforts to support community health workers and locally driven solutions, strengthen access to testing, treatment and prevention options, accelerate the scale-up of dual active ingredient insecticide-treated nets, and fight drug and insecticide resistance have helped cut the mortality rate by 51% and the incidence rate by 26%.

The target of ending malaria is within reach, as proved by Suriname and Timor-Leste - both certified as malaria-free by the World Health Organization in 2025. But rising conflict, disruptions from extreme weather events and increasing resistance to antimalarial drugs and insecticides are complicating efforts to combat malaria. Any reduction in commitment now would allow the disease to resurge with devastating force, endangering the most vulnerable - including children under 5 and pregnant women - and threatening global health security.

Health Systems Strengthening and Global Health Security

In 2024, the Global Fund invested US$2.7 billion in health systems and disease surveillance in more than 100 countries to help detect, track and contain new outbreaks. This makes the Global Fund the largest provider of external grants for reinforcing pandemic preparedness and response. These investments - notably those to strengthen laboratory and diagnostic networks - have not only enhanced national responses to HIV, TB and malaria, but also enabled better detection and management of coinfections such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C and human papillomavirus. In addition, they have increased countries' capacity to safely test for high-risk diseases including mpox, Ebola, Marburg virus and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever.

In parallel, the Global Fund supported countries to continue capacity-building for longer term sustainability to maintain momentum in the fight against the three diseases and the broader strengthening of health and community systems. Such efforts include investments in national planning and coordination capabilities, supply chain infrastructure and capacities, human resources for health, and data systems. These efforts are helping to ensure that progress made through Global Fund investments can be sustained and scaled, as countries move toward greater self-reliance. Since 2002, 52 HIV, TB and malaria disease programs across 38 countries have transitioned from the Global Fund. By 2026, another 12 programs from eight countries are expected to transition away from Global Fund support.

Response to Conflict and Insecurity

In 2024, widespread conflict and insecurity continued to threaten global progress against HIV, TB and malaria. Fragile contexts - home to 16% of the global population - bear a disproportionate burden, with nearly two-thirds of global malaria cases, one-quarter of TB cases and 17% of new HIV infections.

From Ukraine to Sudan and Syria, the Global Fund is ensuring that essential health services and lifesaving treatments continue to reach those in need in humanitarian settings. Last year, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Haiti and Mozambique received the largest share of the Global Fund's Emergency Fund, which allows for rapid deployment of resources in fragile contexts to ensure the continuity of existing HIV, TB and malaria programs and services.

But these gains are at risk. Declining international funding and interconnected crises, including debt distress, conflict, displacement and the erosion of human rights, are jeopardizing the fight against AIDS, TB and malaria - and with it, global health security - placing millions of lives at risk.

The Global Fund's Eighth Replenishment

The Global Fund's Eighth Replenishment - launched in February 2025 with South Africa and the United Kingdom as co-hosts - is a defining moment for global health.

A successful Replenishment is critical to maintain momentum against AIDS, TB and malaria and prevent a resurgence that could undo decades of progress. Without urgent and focused investment, the human, social and economic toll could be devastating.

Australia, Luxembourg, Norway and Spain have already announced early pledges, as have private sector partners The Children's Investment Fund Foundation and Takeda. Together, these commitments underscore growing momentum and a global determination to save lives and defeat the world's deadliest infectious diseases.

With a successful Replenishment, the Global Fund partnership could help save up to 23 million lives between 2027 and 2029 and reduce the mortality rate from AIDS, TB and malaria by 64% by 2029, compared to 2023 levels, while strengthening health and community systems to fight new outbreaks and accelerate pathways to self-reliance.