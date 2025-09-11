Uganda: Govt to Crack Down On Road Encroachments to Prevent Flooding

The Ministry of Works and Transport has announced plans to enforce the removal of encroachments on highways, starting with several key roads in Kampala.

According to Permanent Secretary Bageya Waiswa, the move aims to prevent flooding, ensure road safety, and protect infrastructure.

"We will enforce removal of encroachments on highways starting with Gayaza-Kalagi, Busega-Bujuuko, Kawempe-Bombo, Nakawa-Kireka-Bweyogerere, Nansana-Kakiri," Waiswa stated. "Blocked drains cause floods, render the roads unsafe and further damaging them; let's protect our roads; DEVELOPMENT should be safeguarded at all costs!"

This initiative is part of the ministry's efforts to maintain the integrity of the national road network.

In June 2025, the ministry issued a 30-day notice to car dealers and car bond operators along the Kampala-Jinja Highway to vacate the road reserve, citing Section 16(1) of the Roads Act, 2019. Failure to comply would result in eviction and removal of unauthorized structures at the owner's expense.

The ministry's actions underscore the importance of adhering to regulations to prevent infrastructure damage and ensure public safety.

By removing encroachments and clearing blocked drains, the government aims to reduce the risk of flooding and maintain the safety and functionality of Uganda's roads.