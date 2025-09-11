South Africa: Police Fire Rubber Bullets, Stun Grenades and Tear Gas At Joburg Water Protest

10 September 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Ihsaan Haffejee

"We are just asking for water, which is our human right"

Police fired rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at people protesting against water outages in Johannesburg. Protesters GroundUp spoke to said they had been without water for over four days and there had been intermittent water for weeks.

The protesters came from Westbury, Coronation, Newlands and surrounding communities. The protesters disrupted morning traffic but allowed scholar transport to pass. Most entry and exit points for areas surrounding Westbury were blocked with burning tyres and logs.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Police opened fire outside the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. Some demonstrators retaliated by stoning officers and their vehicles. There were running battles with protesters, who, as they were dispersed, moved from one intersection to the next. Meanwhile community leaders moved from street to street desperately trying to calm the situation.

Coronation resident Caren Jacobie said, "We are just asking for water, which is our human right. And the police have come and shot at us without warning, even as people were holding up their hands."

"When we call the police when there is gang violence, they don't come. But when we protest for water, they are here in full force."

Near to the protest, GroundUp found resident Jason Pieters pushing a trolley filled with bottles of water provided by a business that has a borehole. He said he has a household of six and has to make four to five trips a day to collect enough water for the family's needs.

We also saw residents, including children, gathered at an abandoned sports field where people were filling buckets form a pipe gushing water. Sewage was overflowing from a nearby drain, but residents said they had no choice but to collect the water because the City of Johannesburg water tanker supply was insufficient.

Residents said they would continue to protest until they receive a reliable water supply from Joburg Water and the City.

In a statement, Joburg Water said that it is "injecting over R800-million for a sustainable solution into resolving and improving the Commando Systems' challenges". (The Commando system supplies the areas affected by the water protests.)

Joburg Water said the main challenges for the system are insufficient bulk infrastructure, such as reservoirs, bulk lines and pump stations, making the system "enormously vulnerable to any disruptions".

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.