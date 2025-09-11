Ethiopian Railways, Italian Firm Sign Rail Partnership to Modernize Infrastructure

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Railways Corporation (ERC) and COIPA Italia S.p.A. have signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement to strengthen their collaboration on railway infrastructure development.

The agreement was signed by ERC CEO Eng. Hlina Belachew and COIPA Italia S.p.A. CEO Vito Favorito.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ethiopia's Minister of Transport and Logistics, Alemu Sime, who is also the Chairman of the ERC Board, and the Italian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Agostino Palese.

COIPA Italia aims to transform Africa's energy and infrastructure sectors by partnering with experienced Italian and European industrial companies, using advanced technology and sustainable practices to develop energy transition and infrastructure projects across the continent.

On the signing occasion, Minister Alemu Sime said that the agreement is more than a partnership; it's a "bridge between Ethiopia and Italy, built on shared values of progress, innovation, and sustainable development."

He emphasized the importance of railways to Ethiopia's economic transformation and noted that partnerships with companies like COIPA Italia will help advance modern, efficient, and environmentally friendly transport systems.

Alemu also thanked the Italian government for its continued collaboration and praised COIPA Italia for its commitment. "We look forward to translating today's agreement into practical projects that deliver real benefits for our people and economies," he said.

Ambassador Agostino Palese highlighted the significance of the agreement, stating that the focus must now shift to tangible results.

The ambassador described the Ethiopia-Italy relationship as "excellent" and said cooperation in the railway sector marks an important new chapter in bilateral economic collaboration.

ERC CEO Eng. Hlina Belachew noted that this strategic cooperation aligns with Ethiopia's priority of building modern, efficient, and sustainable transport systems.

She stressed that railways are key drivers of economic transformation and regional integration by reducing logistics costs, connecting markets, creating jobs, and supporting green development.

The partnership with COIPA Italia will also facilitate technology transfer, expertise, and investment opportunities.

COIPA Italia S.p.A. CEO Vito Favorito expressed his enthusiasm, saying the agreement will open new avenues for collaboration in Ethiopia's railway sector.