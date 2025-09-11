Uganda: Speaker Confirms Uganda Cranes Received Shs2.4bn Museveni Pledge

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has assured MPs that Uganda Cranes players received the Shs2.4 billion President Yoweri Museveni pledged for their performance at the African Nations Championship, sparking debate over sports funding and player welfare.

Kampala -- Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has confirmed that the Uganda Cranes have received Shs2.4 billion pledged by President Museveni for their performance in the recently concluded African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Museveni had promised Shs1.2 billion for every win during the tournament, which was co-hosted by Ugandai, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Uganda beat Niger and Guinea before falling to Senegal 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

Chairing plenary on Wednesday, Among told MPs that the players had already been paid.

"As the person who delivered the message, I am also happy that the boys are now smiling. I am very happy that I did not deliver air. Thank you," she said.

Her statement followed a motion by State Minister of Sports Peter Ogwang, who paid tribute to the team for their strong showing at CHAN.

Ogwang also announced that the First Family would host the Cranes at State House Entebbe on Wednesday evening, September 10, 2025, to celebrate their victories.

The Cranes have been enjoying a positive run, including back-to-back wins in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mozambique and Somalia.

However, Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi criticized what he described as a narrow approach to player motivation through financial pledges.

"Can we buttress the lives of these stars not just at the time when they are playing? It is good that they get to be promised that when you win, you get Shs1.2 billion," he said.

"But can we take care of their welfare even away from that, because it is a process by the time they get to play and win?" Ssenyonyi asked.

"Let's support them through the process and not wait for the final time when they have matches and are under pressure with Shs1.2 billion to win.

"Previously, you find they were probably struggling to go training because of numerous situations. Let's support all that," he added.