Egypt: FM, UAE Minister Discuss Investment, Regional Integration

10 September 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty met on Wednesday September 10, 2025 with UAE Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi to discuss expanding cooperation and boosting regional integration.

During the talks, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to strengthening economic ties with the UAE, building on successful investments in urban development, energy, infrastructure, and logistics.

He expressed appreciation for the increasing Emirati investments in Egypt, describing them as a sign of mutual trust and strong strategic relations.

He also reviewed recent steps Egypt has taken to improve its business climate, including the launch of the National Investment Strategy 2024-2030.

The two officials discussed ongoing and future joint initiatives, particularly those related to regional industrial and economic integration.

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's support for regional partnerships that advance shared development goals and economic sustainability.

