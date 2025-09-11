Zimbabwe: King Kandoro Headlines Comedy Night As Shoko Festival Celebrates Crystal Jubilee

As the Shoko Festival marks 15 years since inception, the spotlight will be on the legacy of the country's largest urban culture festival, and there is no better way to mark the occasion than with comedian King Kandoro headlining the comedy night on September 25.

King Kandoro will perform at the Shoko Festival Comedy Night at the Harare Gardens.

This marks a homecoming for King Kandoro, who last performed in Harare a year ago. The performance will mark a full circle for the jestmaster, who was nurtured through the incubation of the Magamba Network, the organisers of the Shoko Festival.

Kandoro, who has sold-out shows in Harare in the past, will be supported by Kenya's Justine Wanda, Munyaradzi Chipere, and Mbongeni Ignatious Ndlovu.

Shoko Festival director, Samm Farai Monro, says this year's edition will honour the legacy that has been built over the past 15 years.

"Our Comedy Night lineup is a reflection of the legacy we have been building over 15 years as Shoko Festival. King Kandoro is an example of that legacy as he grew his comedy career through platforms created by Magamba TV and Shoko and is now one of Zimbabwe's biggest comedians.

"He returns triumphantly to Shoko as a headliner and this shows our commitment to nurturing the next generation of artists in Zimbabwe who speak truth to power. Kandoro will be joined on stage by an amazing group of comedians. It's gonna be a hilarious night!" says Monro.

Kandoro is expected to surpass the performance standard set by Learnmore Jonasi, who was the headliner last year.