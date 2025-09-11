Namibia: Suicide in Namibia Fuelled By Finances, Broken Relationships and Social Isolation

Namibia's social workers warn that financial struggles, broken relationships, and isolation are driving a rising suicide crisis.

This comes as president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah recently said Namibia has the most suicides in Africa.

Namibia Social Workers Association (Naswa) president Lovisa Nghipandulwa says unemployment, a sudden loss of income, and unresolved relationship conflicts are among the top triggers for suicidal behaviour.

"But suicide is 100% preventable if people open up and seek support," she says.

Nghipandulwa says isolation worsens desperation, while speaking to a friend, family member, social worker, counsellor or even a pastor could create the lifeline needed to prevent a tragedy.

"There is always something that can be done. No situation is ever completely hopeless," she says.

Nghipandulwa's remarks come as the country is mourning the death of reggae icon Ras Sheehama, whose suicide has put a human face to the national crisis.

Mental health advocate John Steytler says Sheehama's death revealed the hidden battles people carry in silence.

"Even those who shine brightest for us can suffer quietly within. We must make mental health a national priority," he says.

'NATIONAL CRISIS'

Nandi-Ndaitwah has declared suicide a national crisis and announced that 542 people took their lives between 2023 and 2024, which she said was the highest rate in Africa.

More than 10 new cases were reported in the past month.

National Fishing Corporation of Namibia chief executive Alex Gawanab linked the rise in suicide cases to the loss of community bonds and ubuntu.

"We have lost the family and extended family cohesion. Once distress comes, there is no one to run to," he says, calling for a revival of traditional support systems.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Namibia representative Dr Richard Banda urges evidence-based prevention measures.

He says suicide is preventable.

"The WHO, through its 'Live Life' technical package, recommends key effective evidence-based interventions to prevent suicide: Limit access to the means for suicide, interact with the media for the responsible reporting of suicide, foster socio-emotional life skills in adolescents, identify early, assess, manage and follow up on anyone who is affected by suicidal behaviour," Banda says.

"As we observe World Suicide Prevention Day [today], let's change the narrative by breaking the stigma on mental health, normalising help-seeking behaviours and creating a culture of tolerance and care," he says.

Counsellor Joyce Tjizu encourages people to always reach out to community counsellors or talk to trusted friends and family members when they are battling life challenges.

In cases where community health workers may not be available, she recommends calling Lifeline/Childline Namibia toll-free on 116 for support.

Tjizu says: "We often do not see signs of people wanting to take their lives and only hear that someone has done so the next day."

Alliance of Christian Churches in Namibia executive chairperson Dolly Nengushe says Namibia has a serious issue of women raising children by themselves, which often leads to depression and suicide.

She says her church is hosting an economic summit today and tomorrow with the aim of addressing the gap between people and services that could help them.

"We will touch on the economic aspect, and we will also address the issues affecting most people today and provide counselling to them," she says.