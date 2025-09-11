Egypt's Al-Mashat Witnesses Signing of Multi-Year Development Partnership

10 September 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat witnessed on Wednesday September 10, 2025 the signing of a four-year partnership (2025-2029) between the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development and the Essam and May Allam Foundation for Sustainable Development. The collaboration will focus on education, agriculture, and community development.

Al-Mashat highlighted the vital role of civil society organizations as partners alongside government and the private sector, helping bridge financing gaps for the Sustainable Development Goals and extending support to vulnerable communities.

She noted Egypt's longstanding record of developmental partnerships and the ministry's ongoing cooperation with the Sawiris Foundation, including work with the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), which promotes evidence-based policies, social impact research, and scaling of effective programmes across multiple sectors.

The minister emphasised Egypt's position as a platform for international cooperation, with initiatives targeting priorities such as agriculture, education, and multidimensional poverty, using state data to reach communities most in need.

Amwal Al Ghad

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.