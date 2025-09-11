Egypt's Al-Mashat Witnesses Signing of Multi-Year Development Partnership

Egypt's Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat witnessed on Wednesday September 10, 2025 the signing of a four-year partnership (2025-2029) between the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development and the Essam and May Allam Foundation for Sustainable Development. The collaboration will focus on education, agriculture, and community development.

Al-Mashat highlighted the vital role of civil society organizations as partners alongside government and the private sector, helping bridge financing gaps for the Sustainable Development Goals and extending support to vulnerable communities.

She noted Egypt's longstanding record of developmental partnerships and the ministry's ongoing cooperation with the Sawiris Foundation, including work with the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), which promotes evidence-based policies, social impact research, and scaling of effective programmes across multiple sectors.

The minister emphasised Egypt's position as a platform for international cooperation, with initiatives targeting priorities such as agriculture, education, and multidimensional poverty, using state data to reach communities most in need.

Amwal Al Ghad