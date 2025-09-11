South Africa: Lesufi's Office Fails to Back Up His Claim About Immigrants

The Gauteng Premier vowed to destroy informal settlements, claiming that most of their residents are undocumented immigrants

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's office has failed to back up his claim that most residents of informal settlements in the province are undocumented immigrants.

At a press conference earlier this month, Lesufi said he had briefed his "team" to destroy informal settlements through 2am evictions.

Asked how the Premier knew that most residents were undocumented immigrants, his office could not provide any official data.

Lesufi's remarks have been condemned by civil society group Abahlali baseMjondolo as "a war on the poor."

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced a crackdown on informal settlements, claiming that most of their residents are undocumented immigrants. But his office has not explained how he came to this conclusion.

In a press conference earlier this month, ahead of the launch of his Nasi Ispani Reloaded "mass skills development" programme, Lesufi said the "majority of these new informal settlements are people that are not documented in our country". He declared that the government has "no responsibility" for providing houses to undocumented residents. He also said many people occupying land illegally are attempting to bypass formal housing processes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said he had instructed his "team" to begin tearing down informal settlements in the early hours of the morning. "I said to the team, we are going to dismantle this informal settlement at 2am".

"The patience of this government, and the patience of our people in our country, and the accommodating nature of us to ensure that we work within the human rights limitations, has been abused and taken advantage of," he said.

Outrage at remarks

Lesufi's words sparked outrage from the civil society group Abahlali baseMjondolo, which accused Lesufi of launching "a war on the poor".

GroundUp asked Lesufi's office how the Premier had come to his conclusion about undocumented immigrants in informal settlements.

"The information is sourced using various means," said Sizwe Pamla, Lesufi's spokesperson. "One of those is through a broad community safety strategy. The provincial government gathers information by supporting local structures where community patrollers work alongside councillors and law enforcement." Other sources of information included public forums and engagement with municipalities, he said.

According to the 2022 census approximately 584,316 people were living in informal dwellings in Gauteng at that time, accounting for 11% of the province's housing. GroundUp could find no official census data on what proportion of these belonged to undocumented immigrants.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lesufi has previously pledged to destroy shacks. In his 2025 State of the Province Address he said there are around 700 informal settlements in Gauteng. He listed the "mushrooming of informal settlements" as one of Gauteng's 13 identified problems, calling those who participated in their existence "'mkhukhu (shack) mafias".

Pamla said the removals will be conducted within the framework of the law and in compliance with the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act 19 of 1998.

When asked by GroundUp what will happen to the people who are removed from these settlements, he did not say where people would be relocated.

The Act does state, however, that courts are obliged to consider whether alternative accommodation is available before eviction.

Pamla said the "team" the Premier referred to is the South African Police Service (SAPS), Municipal Police Departments, Traffic Police, wardens, and private security companies, who have all recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to allow for integrated cross-border law enforcement operations.

"These units have been active participants across all five of Gauteng's corridors as part of SAPS's Operation Shanela, an initiative to combat crime throughout the province."

Undocumented immigrants found to be living in these informal settlements will be deported, said Pamla.