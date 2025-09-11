Somalia: Security Crisis Grips Beledweyne As Armed Robbers Carry Out Nightly Killings

Beledweyne, Somalia — A wave of insecurity has hit the central Somali city of Beledweyne, the capital of the Hiiraan region, where a string of armed robberies and targeted killings have left residents in fear, local security officials said on Wednesday.

The city has seen a rise in deadly attacks over recent weeks, with armed gangs accused of terrorizing civilians during nighttime assaults.

The latest incident occurred overnight, when unidentified assailants shot and killed several people in the heart of the city, witnesses and police confirmed.

In response, military prosecutors have issued sweeping orders to security forces to use force against suspected criminals.

Colonel Carab Yusuf Nur, Deputy Military Prosecutor General stationed in Beledweyne, told reporters that security forces have been given full authorization to neutralize what he described as "outlaws threatening public safety."

"We have issued clear instructions to target and eliminate the gangs involved in these armed robberies and killings," said Nur. "No leniency will be shown to those disturbing the peace."

Local authorities have also warned that illegal possession of weapons will no longer be tolerated, vowing tough measures against violators.

Security forces have stepped up patrols across the city, particularly in crime-prone neighborhoods. Residents have been urged to cooperate with authorities as operations intensify.

Beledweyne, which lies in central Somalia, near the Ethiopian border and has faced repeated insurgent attacks in the past, is once again under the spotlight amid growing concerns over law and order in the region.