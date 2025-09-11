Somalia: Benadir Regional Police Commander Chairs Key Security Meeting in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — The Commander of the Benadir Regional Police, Colonel Mahdi Omar Muumin, on Wednesday chaired a high-level weekly security meeting with senior police officers from the Somali capital, with discussions focused on enhancing security operations across Mogadishu.

During the closed-door meeting, detailed reports were presented outlining recent security operations carried out over the past week.

The commanders closely examined tactics to counter criminal activities and insecurity, particularly those attributed to organized gangs operating in various neighborhoods.

Colonel Mahdi emphasized the need for heightened vigilance amid the evolving security landscape, urging officers to redouble their efforts in safeguarding civilians and preventing incidents of theft and violence in the city.

He further stressed the importance of coordination among the various units of the capital's police force, describing inter-agency cooperation as a cornerstone of successful security operations.

Benadir police have in recent days intensified security crackdowns targeting criminal networks, with a number of suspects arrested in connection with robberies and attacks reported in parts of Mogadishu.