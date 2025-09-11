Zimbabwe: High Court Denies Removal of Top Corporate Rescue Practitioner in U.S.$600,000 Dispute

The High Court of Zimbabwe has dismissed a contentious application to remove Cecil Madondo, the Corporate Rescue Practitioner (CRP) for MCA Venture Capital (Pvt) Ltd, signalling a victory for procedural integrity amid allegations of misconduct.

The court's judgment arose from an application filed by South African liquidators Lizanne Chantal Muller and Mari Haywood, who sought Madondo's removal over claims he failed to execute a court-approved Corporate Rescue Plan and improperly handled funds owed to creditors.

In his ruling, Justice Regis Dembure said the court does not "order the removal of a CRP lightly."

Central to the applicants' allegations was the assertion that Madondo mismanaged a crucial dividend payment of US$610,319.47 to MCA South Africa, a creditor of MCA Venture Capital, following the application for Exchange Control Approval from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

The court noted a lack of evidence that Madondo had acted unlawfully, emphasising, "In the absence of approval from the RBZ, it cannot be said that the first respondent failed in his statutory duty to implement the plan."

Madondo faced scrutiny for allegedly prioritising his fees and business expenses before addressing creditor claims.

However, the judgment highlighted that his actions fell within the permissible expenses outlined in the Corporate Rescue Plan: "The [Plan] explicitly allowed the first respondent to make deductions for corporate rescue costs, including his fees."

In response to the applicants' concerns of conflict of interest over his dual roles, the court stated that there was insufficient proof of Madondo being influenced by MCA Venture's management, asserting, "There is no conflict of interest where [the CRP] exercised his powers... to pay the corporate rescue costs."

The ruling is seen as a landmark reaffirmation of the safeguards intended in corporate rescue procedures, adhering to the principle that the duty to act in the best interest of all creditors remains paramount. Madondo, in defense of his conduct throughout the rescue process, stated, "I made every effort to comply with the legal requirements stipulated by both the Corporate Rescue Plan and the court."

Muller and Haywood's claims painted a grim picture of mismanagement and deceit, but ultimately, the legal discourse suggested that the applicants may have acted prematurely by seeking immediate removal of the CRP without fully exploring all avenues of resolution through the Master of the High Court.

Dembure said, "The Master must be allowed to deal with the above-stated matters first, as he supervises the first respondent."

The court ordered that the application be dismissed with costs, emphasising the need for future vigilance and cooperation among all parties involved in corporate rescues.

The judge said the issues before the Master are not issues the court should be called upon to determine in this application.