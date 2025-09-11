Zimbabwe/Mozambique: Young Warriors Face Mozambique in Cosafa Cup Opener

Zimbabwe boys under 17 team will kick off its CAF Africa Cup of Nations COSAFA Qualifiers campaign with a clash against Mozambique at Ngoni Stadium in Norton, Thursday afternoon.

With 12 participants from across Southern Africa battling for honours, the Young Warriors will be hoping to take advantage of playing on home turf as they quest for an Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

Zimbabwe is in group A together with Mozambique, Comoros and Eswatini, while group B consists of Malawi, South Africa, Madagascar and defending champions Zambia and Group C has Angola, Botswana, Lesotho and Mauritius.

The tournament's games will be played at Ngoni Stadium, Norton and Heart Stadium, Waterfalls.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's opener, Zimbabwe team coach Thulani Sibanda expressed confidence in his side.

"I'm confident with the team that we will do our best and make the nation proud.

"Football is an unpredictable sport, but I think the preparations are according to plan and we are ready," said Sibanda.

Zimbabwe will be hoping to win the trophy and end an 18-year jinx; the last time they lifted the Cup was in 2007.

ZIMBABWE

Last five tournament finishes:

2019 - Did not enter

2020 - Disqualified

2021 - Did not enter

2022 - Did not enter

2024 - Semifinals