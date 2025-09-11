Zimbabwe: Kaindu Named Coach of the Month, Machope Shines in Players' Category

Dynamos coach Kelvin Kaindu has hit the ground running at Dembare, scooping the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Coach of the Month award for August.

Kaindu, who took charge at the end of July, enjoyed an unbeaten run throughout August, guiding Dynamos to both league and cup victories.

The Zambian gaffer began his tenure with a 1-0 league win over MWOS on August 2, before edging Yadah on penalties in the preliminary round of the Chibuku Super Cup just five days later. Dynamos then produced another strong performance in the first round of the same competition, beating Simba to book a quarter-final spot.

In league action, Kaindu's side went on to defeat ZPC Kariba and Kwekwe, before closing the month with a thrilling 3-2 win against title contenders Scotland FC.

Meanwhile, Scotland FC striker Tymon Machope was named Player of the Month after a sensational run of form that saw him score seven goals in August.

Machope's exploits have pushed him to second place in the Golden Boot race, just one goal shy of Tel One's Washington Navaya, who leads with 13 goals.