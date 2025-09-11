Africa: 80 Million More Children Benefiting From School Meals, WFP Reports

School meals are a crucial way out of poverty into "a new world of learning and opportunity," according to the World Food Programme (WFP) executive director Cindy McCain.

The number of children receiving school meals through government-led programmes has gone up by 20 per cent since 2020, found the latest edition of the WFP's flagship biennial report The State of School Feeding Worldwide.

Now, nearly 80 million more children are able to enjoy nutritious meals at school, bringing the global total to approximately 466 million.

Beyond health and diet, national programmes can benefit employment, agriculture, and other sectors.

"School meals are so much more than just a plate of nutritious food - important as that is. For the vulnerable children who receive them, they are a pathway out of poverty and into a new world of learning and opportunity," said Ms. McCain.

"They are proven to be one of the smartest, most cost-effective investments any nation can make to improve the long-term health, education and economic prosperity of future generations," she added.

Example of what's possible

The increase in the number of children receiving school meals comes thanks to the expansion of these programmes internationally, and especially by countries that are part of the School Meals Coalition, a network led by over 100 governments with the WFP as its secretariat.

Global funding for school meals has more than doubled, rising from $43 billion in 2020 to $84 billion last year. Africa is leading the surge with an additional 20 million children in the continent now fed through national programmes but domestic funding still remains lower in low-income countries.

"The surge in nationally funded school meal programmes is a powerful sign of what's possible, even in challenging times. But in low-income countries, where needs are greatest, progress remains at risk as global aid shifts and domestic resources fall short," said Carmen Burbano, director of school meals at WFP.

Meals improve learning outcomes

Children who are hungry might not attend school or could struggle to focus even if they do, according to the report. Providing meals at school can both incentivize attendance and help students stay engaged and more easily absorb educational material.

The report found that school meals are a significantly more effective way to improve the quality of education compared to other popular programmes and policies like teacher training and tech inputs.

A nutritious diet has also been associated with an increased attention span, higher cognitive function and better attendance.

"It's only now that we're really recognizing that the wellbeing of school children and adolescents is key to their learning ability," said Professor Donald Bundy, co-editorial lead for the report, at a press briefing on Wednesday.

A catalyst for the economy

The report estimates that delivering school meals to 466 million children generates around 7.4 million cooking jobs globally, with further employment across logistics, farming, and supply chains.

On a national level, school meal programmes typically generate approximately 1,500 jobs for every 100,000 children.

Preliminary findings in some African countries suggest that the programmes are cost-beneficial in terms of the gains obtained in the education, health and nutrition sectors. In Malawi, for example, every $1 invested brought economic benefits ranging to $2 to $18 depending on the district.

Local procurement of school food can also create reliable and predictable markets for smallholders and family farmers, which ultimately encourages crop diversification, boosts rural economies, and fosters sustainable agricultural practices.