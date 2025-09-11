Uganda: Pros in Frantic Start to Uganda Open

Lugazi — Eleven golfers matched or player under par as the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open got off to a flying start today at the par-71 Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club.

Between day one leader Ronald Rugumayo at 4 under, and former Champion Robson Chinhoi from Zimbabwe, are nine golfers who will all be happy with the way they have started the 84th Uganda Open.

In there with a shout again is the legend himself Dismas Indiza, 2 strokes off the pace set by Ronald Rugumayo. This, nearly two decades since he first won, and now seeking an eight win.

The performance of the day however cam from home player Rugumayo, seeking his first ever Professional title to add to his amateur honours.

Despite three bogeys, two of them in the first five holes, he recovered with a total 7 birdies and 8 pars for the day's leading score of 67.

Winners of Pro Open since 2006

2006 - Deo Akope (Uganda)

2007 - Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2008 - Dismas Indiza(Kenya)

2009 - Richard Ainley (Kenya)

2010 - Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2011 - Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2012 - Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2013 - Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)

2014 - Deo Akope (Uganda)

2015 - Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

2016 - Joshua Seale (South Africa)

2017 - Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

2018 - Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2019 - Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

2020 - Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)

2021 - Jastas Madoya (Kenya)

2022 - Robson Chinoi

2023 - Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

2024 - Dayne Moore (Zambia)