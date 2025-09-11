Somalia: Somali Government Pledges Inclusion of Persons With Disabilities in National Politics

Mogadishu - The Somali government has announced that persons with disabilities will be given a meaningful role in the country's political process, particularly in the ongoing constitutional review.

Acting Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, who also serves as the State Minister, Ambassador Ilyas Sheikh Omar, made the pledge while opening a public consultation forum on the rights of people with special needs.

Minister Ilyas emphasized that the current administration, Dan-Qaran, is committed to implementing policies that ensure the political participation of persons with disabilities. He further noted that unlike previous forums, this meeting placed special emphasis on the voices of people with disabilities in shaping constitutional reforms.

The consultation, jointly organized by institutions tasked with overseeing the constitutional review, brought together senior officials, including representatives from the three constitutional bodies, the Chairperson of the National Disability Agency, former State Minister of Justice Avv. Moomino Sheikh Omar--now a member of the Human Rights Commission--as well as Somali citizens with disabilities.

Participants presented questions and recommendations on how best they could be represented in the completion of the constitutional review process and how their fundamental rights could be safeguarded.

Somalia's constitutional review has been underway for years, with civil society and marginalized groups pushing for greater recognition of rights and inclusivity. Advocacy organizations have long argued that people with disabilities face systemic barriers to political participation, access to services, and representation in governance.

By committing to include persons with disabilities in the political sphere, the government signals a step toward broader inclusivity and equality. Whether these pledges translate into tangible reforms will depend on the willingness of lawmakers and institutions to embed disability rights firmly within Somalia's new constitutional framework.