Somalia: Tragedy in Galdogob - Man Arrested After Killing His Wife, Mother of Seven

Galdogob — A shocking act of domestic violence has rattled central Somalia after a man allegedly shot and killed his wife, the mother of seven children, in the town of Galdogob on Thursday.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Farah Hassan Aden, accused of murdering his wife, Samsam Mohamed Hashi, who tragically leaves behind seven children.

According to Mudug regional police under Puntland administration, the killing occurred following a domestic dispute that escalated violently. Investigators say Aden used a firearm to fatally shoot his wife inside their home.

The incident took place in Galdogob district, Mudug region, on the morning of September 11, 2025.

Police confirmed that the suspect was quickly apprehended by officers from Galdogob Police Station. In an official statement, authorities said Aden is currently in custody while investigations are underway. He is expected to be referred to the relevant judicial authorities for trial.

The killing has sparked outrage and grief in the community, where residents expressed shock over the brutality of the act. Family members of the victim have publicly demanded justice, urging authorities to ensure that the suspect faces trial without delay.

Domestic violence remains a growing concern in Somalia, where weak legal protections and limited enforcement have left many women vulnerable. Rights groups have repeatedly called for stronger mechanisms to protect women and children, particularly in rural and conflict-affected regions.

As Galdogob reels from this tragic killing, the case underscores the urgent need for stronger measures against gender-based violence in Somalia. For the seven children left without their mother, and for a community shaken by senseless violence, the demand for justice is now stronger than ever.