Uganda: Presidential Hopefuls Submit Signatures Ahead of 2026 Elections

The race towards the presidency in the upcoming elections continues to intensify as aspirants begin submitting the required supporter signatures to the Electoral Commission (EC).

According to EC guidelines, all presidential aspirants must collect a minimum of 9,800 supporter signatures from at least 98 districts and submit completed nomination forms by September 10, 2025.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) formally submitted endorsements to nominate party President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya delivered the signatures at EC headquarters in Kampala, noting that the party had gathered more endorsements than the minimum required.

"We are very grateful to the many citizens who defied fear and intimidation to endorse this change," Rubongoya said, addressing journalists.

Among other aspirants, 24-year-old Wycliffe Kasaijja, a business administration student at Kampala International University, submitted his nomination forms and supporter signatures, reporting the collection of 11,000 endorsements from all 110 districts of Uganda.

Kasaijja described the process as "hectic and expensive," citing citizens demanding cash for signatures and poor road conditions, with costs exceeding Shs 80 million.

Not all aspirants were successful. Richard Tukamwesigye, 24, was turned away by the EC for returning nomination forms without the required submission letter.

Tukamwesigye, who had collected at least 110 signatures from each of the 99 districts he visited, promised to return after drafting the missing document to formally kickstart his presidential bid.

According to the commission's roadmap, presidential nominations will take place on September 23-24, while parliamentary nominations will follow on October 15-16.