South Africa: International Relations & Justice Committees Reiterate Call for Two States for Palestine and Israel

press release

Parliament — The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation and the Portfolio Committee on Justice today received a briefing from the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation on South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Mr Ronald Lamola informed the committees that the attacks on the people of Palestine must be condemned, following Israel's declaration of a state of war following Hamas' attacks on 7 October 2023. The Minister said, "We condemned the attacks against civilians and called for the return of the hostages with a view that these may constitute war crimes. It became apparent that Israel's conduct was increasingly genocidal, as is the case today social media are awash with genocidal statements of influential and prominent office bearers of the government of Israel." The minister noted that there are numerous accounts of critical civilian infrastructure targeted by countless bombs.

The Minister informed the committees that this conduct was what had prompted South Africa to institute an application against Israel before the ICJ on 29 December 2023, alleging that Israel was responsible for violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Genocide Convention) in Gaza. South Africa also requested the court to indicate provisional measures orders considering the urgency and gravity of the situation. The Minister went on to say that South Africa's actions are in line with the country's obligations under Article 9 of the Genocide Convention, which obligates contracting states to refer disputes concerning the interpretation or application of the convention, including those relating to states responsibility for genocide, to the ICJ.

The minister asked the committees, "Should we stand back and remain silent when innocent civilians are killed or starved right before our eyes?. Should we accept a world where it is acceptable for over 60 000 people are indiscriminately killed? Do we find the daily killing of journalists, healthcare workers and children, as well as the violations of international law acceptable? The South African government has chosen to act in accordance with our constitutional values and international law obligations and have instituted proceedings before the ICJ to preserve the existence of the Palestinian people as a group, to end all acts of apartheid and genocide against the Palestinian people."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Minister said the case will continue until the ICJ makes a finding. The potential outcome could resonate far beyond Israel and Palestine. South Africa will continue to call for two states, the State of Palestine and the State of Israel, to exist side by side in peace and security.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, made three proposals to the Minister and the department. He said that it is very important to engage other member states, especially Germany, to be at the forefront of the process that will result in the establishment of the two states of Palestine and Israel.

It is also important for South Africa, through the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, to hold an annual event on 30 November, to commemorate the day the UN General Assembly declared apartheid a crime against humanity. "On this day. we remind the people of South Africa of our history and ensure that we use the opportunity to make the world aware and appreciate the world we live in," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chairperson also proposed that on 16 December, which is Reconciliation Day, the two departments recognise and acknowledge the day with testimonies from black and white people who live side by side with each other and who reflect on our struggle for the future generations of Israel and Palestine who can learn from South Africa on reconciliation, despite what was imposed on us.

Further, the Chairperson urged the Minister who leads the delegation to the United Kingdom, that since the African Union declared 2025 to be the year of Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through reparations, that the minister propose to cabinet to say to the UK that their currency (pound) which they are using to trade with South Africa, must not be used against the rand, as the rand is weak against the pound. As part of reparations, the UK must use the rand so that South Africa benefits particularly in business matters.