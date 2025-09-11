South Africa: Higher Education Committee Welcomes Minister's Intervention At the College of Cape Town

press release

Parliament, Wednesday, 10 September 2025 - The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education has welcomed the swift intervention by the Minister of Higher Education, Mr Buti Manamela, following a briefing from the College of Cape Town (CCT) on the state of governance at the institution.

During the engagement, the committee was alarmed to learn of persistent tensions among senior managers, which have resulted in weak governance, low staff morale and disruptions to academic programmes.

According to the college Principal, divisions within management escalated after his appointment, following unsuccessful bids for the position by two Deputy Principals. He explained that this outcome sparked a prolonged power struggle, which continues to destabilise the institution.

The committee Chairperson, Mr Tebogo Letsie, welcomed the department's interventions under Section 46 of the Continuing Education and Training Act, 16 of 2006, which empowers the Minister to act where a public college is mismanaged or unable to perform its functions effectively.

Mr Letsie said, "We welcome the decisiveness on this matter, as it was evident that the principal regarded this institution as his own until we called him to order. Such attitudes have no place in government institutions that are funded by the taxpayers of this country." As the committee we are hopeful that the Minister will remain firm in his decision and report back within two months on the progress and outcomes of the stabilisation team, as promised, said Mr Letsie.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), Dr Nkosinathi Sishi, clarified that the principal is facing 21 charges, not 300 as alleged. He further noted that DHET's attempts at consequence management have been frustrated, as the principal is often unavailable to respond when required.

The committee reiterated its position that the ongoing instability at CCT cannot be allowed to compromise the academic success of students and called for urgent steps to restore stability, good governance and accountability at the institution.