Liberia: Association of Liberian Law Enforcement Professionals (Allep) Condemns Assault On Officer David Johnson

The Association of Liberian Law Enforcement Professionals (ALLEP) in the Americas strongly condemns the recent physical assault on Officer David Johnson of the Paynesville City Police by Mr. Christian Harris, a tricyclist. ALLEP unequivocally denounces any violence against law enforcement personnel and all individuals, urging every well-meaning citizen and resident to stand against attacks on police.

According to Joseph G. Lewis, ALLEP's president, they commend the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the Paynesville City Police for their swift apprehension of the suspect. The Association calls for due process, for a deterrence to potential perpetrators.

The Association is deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of its colleagues in Liberia and emphasizes the protection of all law enforcement officers there, as well as the citizens they serve and protect.

ALLEP is a United States-based organization representing law enforcement professionals of Liberian descent across the United States, including police, corrections, probation, parole, sheriff, and public safety officers.