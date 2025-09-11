Liberia: 'Women Are Demanding Equality'

The call for gender equality is echoing ever louder across the globe, nearly 30 years after the Beijing Declaration established the global guideline for the promotion and protection of women. And, according to former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, it is high time that men stood up for women, gave them the rights, support and protection that women deserve.

Speaking at an event organized by the African Women Leaders' Network-Liberia (AWLN-Liberia) Dialogue held at the EJS Ministerial Complex on September 10, 2025, Madam Sirleaf, AWLN's global patron, emphasized the ongoing need for gender equality and urged men to actively support and protect women's rights.

Madam Sirleaf reflected on the global commitments made since the Beijing Conference in 1995 and stressed the importance of moving beyond promises to achieve genuine equality for women.

She highlighted the progress made but noted that full equality for women has yet to be realized, not only in Liberia but also across Africa and globally. She lauded AWLN for organizing the event, which aims to change men's attitudes towards women and promote gender equality in all spheres of life through education, dialogue, and advocacy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The event was held under the theme "Positive Masculinity: Changing Minds, Changing Attitudes Towards Women's Leadership."

"Thirty years ago, the world was betting on Beijing to establish the guidelines for the promotion and protection of women. Today, we are still trying to achieve those objectives," Madam Sirleaf said. She noted that while some countries have made progress, women in Africa and across the world continue to face systemic inequality and tokenism in leadership.

Calling for a shift in mindsets, she emphasized that real change requires challenging deeply rooted attitudes about women's roles.

"We need to get to a place where women compete and win not by giveaways, but by effort, by initiative, and by performance. That means changing the minds and attitudes of men to see women as equals," she stressed. "We've been talking about promoting women, the equality of women, and gender equity. 25 years ago, the Security Council put out another resolution calling for the protection of women.

"Today, we are still trying to achieve those noble objectives to which all the countries of the world have already committed. However, there has been progress. We know that. We know that Liberia, for example, has done well.

"Sirleaf said from Chief Suakoko all the way to Angie Brooks Randolph, to so many other women in women's associations in Liberia. Liberia has always stood out. But we still lag behind when it comes to the full equality of women. The same pertains in most of Africa and you might say all of the world."

She further highlighted the efforts of the AWLN in working with African leaders to foster positive masculinity and urged Liberia to stand out once again as a country committed to breaking cycles of inequality.

She shared efforts to engage male champions, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, to promote gender equality.

Sirleaf encouraged further action to sign and domesticate the Convention for the Protection of Women adopted at the African Union summit, emphasizing the importance of aligning laws with gender equality objectives. She called for collective efforts to challenge inequities and promote a more inclusive and equal society.

Justice Minister, Cllr. Oswald Tweh, served as the keynote speaker at the event-where he was a proxy for Vice President Jeremiah Koung.

Tweh called on men to be supportive of women in order to build a balance and just society. He said men should see women as partners and not opponents. "When we do that, we are making sure that we are building a safer and inclusive society for all," he said.

Also speaking at the event, Madam Comfort Lamptey, UN Women's Country Representative in Liberia, underscored the importance of engaging men as allies in advancing gender equality.

"Masculinity, just like gender roles, can change. That potential for change is our biggest opportunity in building a gender-equal Liberia," Lamptey noted. She shared her experiences from humanitarian work, where addressing violence against women required engaging men as part of the solution.

She stressed that while resources must continue to expand opportunities for women, men must also be part of the process. "It is not about replacing men, but about widening the table. When we are together, we make better decisions for everyone," she said.

Lamptey challenged young and old Liberian men to champion positive masculinity and commit themselves to building an inclusive and equal society.

Gender, Children, and Social Protection Minister, Gbeme Horace-Kollie, emphasized that genuine progress on gender equality in Liberia can only be achieved when men become active allies to women.

Speaking at the dialogue on Positive Masculinity: Changing Minds, Changing Attitudes towards Women's Leadership, the Minister expressed concern about the limited male participation in the event. She urged the men present, particularly those in leadership, to rise to the challenge of breaking traditional barriers that continue to exclude women.

"For too long, advocacy for gender equality has been left to women. But true progress requires men to intentionally challenge old norms and create spaces for women to thrive," she stated.

She cited Rwanda as an example, where deliberate inclusion of men in gender initiatives has resulted in women holding 61% of parliamentary seats. She further stressed that women's leadership is not just a moral right but a strategic advantage, as research shows that gender-diverse leadership enhances institutional performance.

Minister Horace-Kollie called on decision-makers to take bold steps in encouraging and supporting qualified women for leadership roles. "We must ensure inclusive representation at decision-making tables across all sectors," she urged, adding that Liberia's national growth and prosperity depend on equal contributions from both men and women.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In her welcome remarks, Ambassador Marjon Kamara, speaking on behalf of the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) Liberia Chapter, highlighted the importance of forging partnerships between women and men in the struggle for gender equality.

She expressed gratitude to the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany for supporting the dialogue, which she described as "long overdue" and critical to advancing women's leadership in Liberia.

Ambassador Kamara noted that since its establishment in 2017, AWLN has expanded across 39 national chapters, including Liberia, to promote women's participation in governance and leadership. The Liberia Chapter, launched in 2019, has prioritized women's political participation through engagements with the National Elections Commission, political parties, and support for female candidates.

However, she acknowledged that progress has been slow, largely because "women are often only talking to women." She stressed the need to involve men and boys as partners to accelerate change.

"It is disheartening that in the 21st century, some leaders still insist that women should not aspire to certain positions," Kamara said. "This dialogue is meant to challenge such perceptions and encourage collective strategies for building an inclusive society."

She expressed hope that the meeting would generate candid discussions, practical strategies, and renewed commitment to advancing women's equal participation. "In a year, we look forward to reconvening to assess the progress we have made together," she concluded.