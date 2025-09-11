South Africa: Two Kids Raped During Innocent Game of Hide and Seek

11 September 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Ndivhuwo Mukwevho
  • Medical tests confirmed the rape of both young victims who were playing at one child's home.
  • The teenage suspects were charged and released to parents while police continue their investigation into the attack.

Two young children were raped by older boys while playing a simple game at home in Tshikonelo village, outside Thohoyandou.

The victims, aged seven and eight, were attacked by two 13-year-old boys during a game of hide and seek on Sunday morning.

Police opened two rape cases at Tshaulu police station after the mother of one victim came home at 10am. She found a boy leaving the house with the two young children.

When she asked what they were doing inside, her child told her they were playing hide and seek. The child then said the two older boys had also raped them.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Vuledzani Dathi said both victims were taken to a doctor. Medical tests confirmed they had been raped.

The two 13-year-old suspects were charged and released to their parents. They will wait for assessment by probation officers.

Nelson Makhitha* lives next to the families involved. He knows both the victims and the attackers.

"It is so shameful and painful to learn of such an ordeal," said Makhitha. "My biggest worry is where did the 13-year-old boys learn to do such a cruel thing."

He fears this might not be the first time the teenagers have attacked other children.

"These boys might have been doing this for months or years. I do not think this was their first time," he said.

Makhitha urged parents to watch who their young children play with when they are not home.

He said children now have access to smart phones where they can see sexual acts. As children, they want to copy what they see.

Police investigations continue.

*Indicates that names have been changed to protect identities.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

