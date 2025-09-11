South Africa: KZN News Bites - Traditional Chiefs Reject Claims Government Is Forcing Them Around

Celani Sikhakhane brings you KwaZulu-Natal's latest news.

Ulundi: The Provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders has rejected claims made by Contralesa KZN about government forcing and disrespecting traditional leaders. Deputy chair Inkosi Sifiso Shinga says Contralesa's views don't speak for all traditional leaders in the province. "We completely distance KZN chiefs from what Contralesa said. While Contralesa may claim to speak for traditional leadership, they don't represent us. Our own house asked the MEC for COGTA to urgently consider giving pensions and medical aid to chiefs and pensions to headmen," Shinga said.

KwaMaphumulo: KZN Legislature Deputy Speaker Mmabatho Tembe joined pupils and teachers at Joel Primary School in Maphumulo to plant trees and create a vegetable garden for Arbor Month. Speaking to Natural Science pupils, Tembe highlighted how important it is to care for the environment and the role young people play in building a sustainable future. "I am so happy to be here with you today. We are gathered for an important reason, to celebrate and care for our environment. As Natural Science learners, you know how everything in nature is connected, the trees, the soil, the rivers, and even the air we breathe," she said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

uMhlanga: The DA in North Durban has condemned another drunken fight in upmarket uMhlanga on Saturday night. The party says what was once KZN's tourism jewel is becoming like the Wild West. They blame the lack of visible policing by Metro Police and SAPS for lawlessness, with guns being shown off, drugs sold openly, restaurants turned into nightclubs, unregulated DJ battles and dangerous driving. They say municipal officials refuse to enforce business licensing during busy times, claiming no overtime pay.