South Africa: Standing Committee Calls for Adequate Funding and Political Will to Secure South African Borders

press release

- The Standing Committee on Appropriations has called for urgent steps and political will to ensure adequate funding for the Border Management Authority (BMA), following a briefing the committee received from the Department of Home Affairs led by the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber and his Deputy, Mr Njabulo Nzuza.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the BMA'S approved organisational structure provides for 11 115 personnel. However, only 2 566 positions have been filled, leaving 8 549 vacancies. Within the current Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period, the BMA requires the filling of 3 207 positions to begin aligning with the approved structure. Achieving this will necessitate significant additional funding.

The committee Chairperson, Dr Mmusi Maimane, emphasised the urgency of adequately resourcing the BMA. "The integrity and sovereignty of our borders are of paramount importance. Currently, the Border Management Authority is underfunded by more than R2.2 billion. Without the necessary tools, such as thermal scanners and modern policing technology, the Authority is severely constrained in fulfilling its mandate. Addressing this funding shortfall is vital not only for national security but also to safeguard South Africa against illicit trade, tax evasion and the illegal movement of goods."

The committee noted that while the BMA has achieved commendable success through the use of modern technology, including limited deployment of drones and vehicles, it continues to operate under severe resource constraints. The lack of adequate tools of trade and insufficient funding remain critical barriers to its effectiveness.

The committee further underscored the importance of political will in addressing the challenges facing the BMA. It expressed concern over the abuse of social services by undocumented immigrants, as well as the risks associated with foreign prisoners attempting to exploit South Africa's porous borders. The committee also highlighted the absence of prisoner exchange agreements with neighbouring countries, which exacerbates these risks.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to ensure that the BMA is adequately funded and capacitated to carry out its mandate of protecting South Africa's borders, enhancing national security and preserving the integrity of the state.